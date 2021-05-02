3 injured in freeway shooting near Las Vegas Strip

Three people were injured in a highway shooting Saturday afternoon on Interstate 15 near the Strip.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three people were injured in a highway shooting Saturday afternoon near the Strip.

Las Vegas police were called at 3:16 p.m. to a shooting involving two vehicles on Interstate 15 near Russell Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Dennis.

The shooting involved a black sedan and a black SUV, Dennis said.

Three people were injured, Dennis said, but the extent of injuries was not yet clear.

Police did not release a description of any possible suspects.

The Regional Transportation Commission said the 215 Beltway eastbound was closed at the Las Vegas Boulevard/I-15 south ramp. The frreeway was back one abut 7:45 p.m., but the RTC said to expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.