3 people shot at Las Vegas apartment complex

Three people were wounded in a shooting early Friday morning just west of the Las Vegas Strip.

Three people were wounded in a shooting at the Emerald Suites, 4777 Cameron St., across from The Orleans, early Friday morning, April 6, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shooting happened about 4 a.m. at the Emerald Suites apartment complex, 4777 Cameron St., across from The Orleans at Tropicana Avenue and Cameron, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Josh Martinez.

Martinez said at least one of the people shot was in critical condition. No suspects were in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

