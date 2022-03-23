3 people shot by BLM ranger were in car speeding at other officer

Gunfire erupted about 4:45 p.m. on BLM-managed land off East Lake Mead Boulevard near the northeast entrance of the park.

Bureau of Land Management ranger vehicle (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three people shot by a park ranger Thursday afternoon near Lake Mead Recreation Area were in a speeding vehicle headed toward another officer, who was on foot, the federal agency announced Wednesday.

By driving at a “high rate of speed,” the motorist put the officer “in immediate threat or serious injury or death,” officials wrote in a news release. “A second officer observed the threat and discharged his weapon.”

One person died, and two others suffered survivable injuries, but were later arrested, officials said.

Officials had not identified the three people, or disclosed what charges the survivors were facing.

Officials said that the Metropolitan Police Department was investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

