3 people wanted in connection with Las Vegas Easter shooting — VIDEO

Police are asking the public for help identifying three people connected to a shooting in the central valley .

The Metropolitan Police Department released video from a bus of three suspects connected to a shooting in the central Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Metropolitan Police Department/YouTube)

Las Vegas police are asking the public for help to identify three people connected to a shooting in the central valley that left a man with a gunshot wound to the leg last month.

On April 20, officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the 1000 block of East Twain Avenue around 10:39 p.m, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said detectives were able to obtain video from a bus that showed the three shooting suspects getting on the bus at Twain Avenue and Maryland Parkway before the shooting. The suspects were then seen getting off the bus at Lamb Boulevard and East Tonopah Avenue.

The three suspects are two men and one woman, all between 18 and 20 years old, police said.

Police described one man as having short dreads with a black hoodie, black pants and white shoes, and another man having short hair, black shorts, black shoes and a multi-colored backpack in the news release.

Police said the woman was wearing all black clothing before the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 702-828-7826 or email h17922j@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.

