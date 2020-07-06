3 shot at house party in North Las Vegas

One of the victims was listed in critical condition at a local hospital, police said. Two others suffered what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

Three people were shot at a house party in North Las Vegas early Monday, police said.

One of the victims was listed in critical condition at a local hospital, police said. Two others suffered what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

A statement from North Las Vegas police Public Information Officer Alexander Cuevas said just after midnight police were called to the 6200 block of Capehart Falls Street, near Azure Avenue and Palmer Street, for a reported shooting.

“Arriving officers located a large number of people attending a party,” police said. “Officers learned that three people were hit by gunfire and transported to UMC hospital.”

Police said the person suspected of carrying out the shooting was not present. As of Monday morning no arrest had been made.

“Detectives do not believe this was a random act of violence and they are working diligently with victims and witnesses to get suspect information,” police said.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.