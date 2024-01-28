3 shot in North Las Vegas, police say

Three people were shot in a North Las Vegas neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Gunshots rang out about 4:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of Terraza Mar Avenue, near Pecos Road and Azure Avenue, North Las Vegas police said.

The shooting victims were rushed to University Medical Center, according to police, who did not note the extent of their injuries.

Detectives continued investigating into the evening, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

