55°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

3 shot in North Las Vegas, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2024 - 6:16 pm
 
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas Review-Journal

Three people were shot in a North Las Vegas neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Gunshots rang out about 4:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of Terraza Mar Avenue, near Pecos Road and Azure Avenue, North Las Vegas police said.

The shooting victims were rushed to University Medical Center, according to police, who did not note the extent of their injuries.

Detectives continued investigating into the evening, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
20 farming families use more water from the Colorado River than some states
20 farming families use more water from the Colorado River than some states
2
US Navy commander suffers heart attack, dies at Zion National Park
US Navy commander suffers heart attack, dies at Zion National Park
3
Nachos with 6 chips cost $24 in Las Vegas. Then came the X mob
Nachos with 6 chips cost $24 in Las Vegas. Then came the X mob
4
Trump in Las Vegas: ‘We’re going to win the swing state of Nevada’
Trump in Las Vegas: ‘We’re going to win the swing state of Nevada’
5
Adult bounce houses, adult drinks: Inside new Las Vegas attraction
Adult bounce houses, adult drinks: Inside new Las Vegas attraction
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
More bodycam video from UNLV shooting released
More bodycam video from UNLV shooting released
1 shot, 1 detained in Henderson shooting
1 shot, 1 detained in Henderson shooting
‘Proud of them’: Police officers honored for helping UNLV shooting victim
‘Proud of them’: Police officers honored for helping UNLV shooting victim
North Las Vegas police ID suspect in fatal shooting
North Las Vegas police ID suspect in fatal shooting
Spat between NLV neighbors escalated to fatal shooting, police say
Spat between NLV neighbors escalated to fatal shooting, police say
Arrest made in connection with fatal shooting of prep football star
Arrest made in connection with fatal shooting of prep football star