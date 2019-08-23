3 suspects face charges in officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas

Records identify the suspects in the shooting that wounded an off-duty Las Vegas police officer as Johnathan Pennington, 26; Markquwon Allen, 25; and Devan Allen, 27.

Police remain at 4th Street and Odgen Avenue in downtown Las Vegas, Thursday morning, Aug. 22, 2019, investigating an overnight shooting involving an off-duty officer and two others.

Three men involved in a shootout Wednesday night that wounded an off-duty Las Vegas police officer are facing a slew of felony charges ranging from attempted murder and robbery to battery and conspiracy to commit murder, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has learned.

Court and jail records have identified the suspects as Johnathan Kentral Pennington, 26; Markquwon Allen, 25; and Devan Allen, 27. The trio remained in custody Friday at the Clark County Detention Center.

According to the records, each faces charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery.

Their alleged roles in the shootout at Sunking Street and Dole Avenue were not immediately clear, but Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Nichole Splinter has said that the shootout erupted about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when the off-duty officer tried to de-escalate a confrontation among a group of people who had apparently surrounded one person.

As the officer approached the group, Splinter said, at least one person drew a weapon and pointed it at the officer, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

Details on the officer’s injuries have not been released, although Assistant Sheriff Tim Kelly said Thursday morning that the officer was “in good spirits and is going to recover.”

The officer, who will be identified within 48 hours of the shooting per Metro protocol, was hospitalized Wednesday evening at University Medical Center.

Two people in the group were struck in addition to the officer, Splinter said, and also were taken to the medical center. Their conditions were not known Friday morning.

As the officer fell to the ground, three people, including the two injured, ran to a vehicle and sped off but were soon taken into custody near Fourth Street and Ogden Avenue in downtown Las Vegas.

Pennington and Devan Allen are expected in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday morning for a status hearing. Markquwon Allen was set to make his initial appearance Friday, records show.

