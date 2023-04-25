74°F
Shootings

3 windows shot out at Henderson charter school, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2023 - 10:22 am
 
Henderson Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Henderson Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Three windows at a Henderson charter school were shot out by an unknown suspect, police reported Tuesday.

Investigators were called around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday to the 10 block of Cadence Crest Parkway, which is the location of Coral Academy Cadence Campus, according to a Henderson Police Department release.

“Preliminary information is a window of the building was shattered overnight,” police said, adding that there were no injuries.

A spokesperson for the school sent this message to families Tuesday morning:

“Dear Cadence Families, We regret to inform you of an event that occurred last night while all students and staff members were out of the building. The campus was shot multiple times in random places. Three windows were damaged.

“Authorities were contacted, and an investigation has already begun. Authorities informed us that the shooting at the building was not directed toward any person; therefore, students may return to school today. Armed safety personnel is present on campus for additional security.

“The Henderson Police Department will also monitor our school, and the campus will remain in soft lockdown today. Any in-person meetings scheduled for today are canceled, and visitors will not be allowed to enter the building. Our student and staff safety is our top priority.

“We appreciate your attention to this important matter.”

A soft lockdown requires a school to lock doors leading into the campus and does not disrupt classroom time, officials have said.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

