3-year-old dead after reportedly shooting self in southwest Las Vegas

A 3-year-old died after a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon in the southwest valley.
The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. on Chandler Springs Avenue, police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. Meltzer said the child was taken to University Medical Center.
Trauma Intervention Program of Southern Nevada confirmed the child’s death about 3:20 p.m. through a Twitter post.
Information about how the incident occurred was not immediately available.
Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381.