3-year-old dead after reportedly shooting self in southwest Las Vegas

A 3-year-old reportedly suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon in the southwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

Police congregate at a crime scene where a child shot themself on Chandler Springs Avenue in southwest Las Vegas on Tuesday, August 1, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A 3-year-old child reportedly suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday at a home in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A police officer stands in the doorway of a house after a child shot themself on Chandler Springs Avenue in southwest Las Vegas on Tuesday, August 1, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A 3-year-old died after a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon in the southwest valley.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. on Chandler Springs Avenue, police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. Meltzer said the child was taken to University Medical Center.

Trauma Intervention Program of Southern Nevada confirmed the child’s death about 3:20 p.m. through a Twitter post.

Information about how the incident occurred was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

36.056021, -115.302022