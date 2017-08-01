ad-fullscreen
Shootings

3-year-old dead after reportedly shooting self in southwest Las Vegas

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2017 - 2:55 pm
 
Updated August 1, 2017 - 4:26 pm

A 3-year-old died after a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon in the southwest valley.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. on Chandler Springs Avenue, police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. Meltzer said the child was taken to University Medical Center.

Trauma Intervention Program of Southern Nevada confirmed the child’s death about 3:20 p.m. through a Twitter post.

Information about how the incident occurred was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

