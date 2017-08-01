3-year-old reportedly shoots self in southwest Las Vegas

A 3-year-old reportedly suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon in the southwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. on Chandler Springs Avenue. Richard Brian

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. on Chandler Springs Avenue, police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said. Meltzer said the child was transported to University Medical Center.

Information about how the incident occurred or the child’s condition was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

