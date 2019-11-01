4 dead in Halloween night shooting in N. California, says sheriff

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that it’s working with the police department in the city of Orinda. Neither department has released details of the shooting.

(Getty Images)

ORINDA, Calif. — A sheriff’s department in Northern California says four people have been killed and several others wounded in a shooting on Halloween night.

Orinda Police Department and Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff are working a multiple shooting in Orinda. Investigation is active. Details coming later. — CoCo Sheriff PIO (@cocosopio) November 1, 2019

Video from the scene posted by KGO-TV showed multiple patients being loaded into ambulances as others limped away from the scene. Video also showed police talking to people who appeared injured.

A dispatcher at the sheriff’s office said the public information officer would release more information later this morning, but he did not provide a time.