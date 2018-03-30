4 injured, 2 critically, in shooting in Henderson

Four people were injured in a shooting Friday morning in Henderson, police said.

Henderson police investigate a shooting at Terrible Herbst Car Wash at Sunset Road and Annie Oakley Drive, Friday, March 30, 2018. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At 9:50 a.m., the Henderson Police Department received numerous 911 calls reporting a shooting on the 4000 block of East Sunset Road, near North Green Valley Parkway. Two of the four people who were shot were critically injured, police spokesman Rod Pena said. They were transported to a local hospital.

Pena said officers have a suspect in custody.

No other details were immediately available.

Sunset Road was blocked between Green Valley Parkway and Annie Oakley Drive while officers investigate the shooting. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

