4 injured in 2 separate shootings in North Las Vegas

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the head and is in very critical condition, North Las Vegas police said.

The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating two shootings Wednesday night.

The first occurred around 5:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Honey Locust Drive, near Mojave High School, according to police spokesman Eric Leavitt.

The two male victims suffered nonlife-threatening injuries. CSI and detectives continue to investigate.

Around 7:30 p.m., another double shooting was reported in an apartment complex parking lot at Rome Boulevard and North McCarran Street. A man was shot in the ankle and an 18-year-old woman was shot in the head and is in very critical condition, Leavitt said.

Both were transported to University Medical Center.

There is no suspect information in either shooting at this time, Leavitt said.

