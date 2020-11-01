59°F
Shootings

4 injured in North Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2020 - 1:02 am
 

Police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured Saturday night in North Las Vegas.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Iverson for a reported shooting, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department statement.

On the scene officers found several people who had apparent gunshot wounds. Medical crews transported three people to University Medical Center, and an additional victim self-transported, police said. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

North Las Vegas police said the shooting is not believed to be a random act of violence. Detectives are working to get suspect information, the statement said.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

