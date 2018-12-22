4 injured in shooting during holiday party at Las Vegas mall

The shooting was reported to the Metropolitan Police Department shortly after 1 a.m. at Rex Center, 3528 S. Maryland Parkway, according to Lt. Isaac Auten.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Four people were injured in a shooting early Saturday during a party at a game center inside the Boulevard Mall, Las Vegas police said.

The shooting was reported to the Metropolitan Police Department shortly after 1 a.m. at Rex Center, 3528 S. Maryland Parkway, according to Lt. Isaac Auten. The victims were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for treatment of injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, he said.

It was not clear as of 2 p.m., according to Auten, how many suspects police were looking for.

Anyone with information may call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

