4 injured in shooting in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police gang unit detectives are investigating a shooting that sent four people to the hospital early Friday morning.

Police responded about 1:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired in the 6500 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near Torrey Pines Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said.

Officers found four people suffering gunshot wounds at the scene. They were all hospitalized, but their conditions were unknown as of 4 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

