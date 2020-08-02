4 North Las Vegas officers involved in fatal shooting identified

North Las Vegas police have identified the four officers involved in a Wednesday morning shooting that left one man dead.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police have identified the four officers involved in a Wednesday morning shooting that left one man dead.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said officers Forrest Walker, Laura Meza, Tyler Edwards and Collin Francis opened fire on a machete-wielding man last week after he ignored verbal commands and lunged at the officers with the weapon raised.

The man, who has not yet been identified, died at University Medical Center.

Walker has been employed with NLVPD for two years, Edwards for three, and Meza and Francis for one year each.

All four officers were placed on paid leave while the department investigates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.