92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Shootings

4 shot after confrontation in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2021 - 7:44 am
 
Updated August 29, 2021 - 9:24 am
Police investigate a shooting Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, near Rainbow and Westcliff boulevards in L ...
Police investigate a shooting Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, near Rainbow and Westcliff boulevards in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a shooting Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, near Rainbow and Westcliff boulevards in L ...
Police investigate a shooting Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, near Rainbow and Westcliff boulevards in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Four people were shot in a confrontation near a central Las Vegas intersection early Sunday.

Las Vegas police Lt. Jesse Roybal said at 1:52 a.m., officers were called to a shooting near Rainbow and Westcliff boulevards.

“The victims self-transported to a nearby hospital,” Roybal said in a text. “One of the four shooting victims was transferred to a trauma center for treatment. The injuries range from minor to life threatening.”

Police did not immediately say what prompted the shooting or whether any arrests have been made. Police were observed blocking traffic into the Rainbow Shopping Center along the northbound lanes of Rainbow. They also were blocking off the entry to a nearby Burger King.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said police activity in the area closed both Rainbow and Westcliff. By 9 a.m. all roads in the area were reopened.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Lee’s Discount Liquor founder Hae Un Lee dies at 79
Lee’s Discount Liquor founder Hae Un Lee dies at 79
2
Las Vegas’ housing market is white-hot. How long can it last?
Las Vegas’ housing market is white-hot. How long can it last?
3
Police: Man’s body found in Summerlin desert area
Police: Man’s body found in Summerlin desert area
4
Axl Rose likes the layout as Guns N’ Roses rocks Allegiant
Axl Rose likes the layout as Guns N’ Roses rocks Allegiant
5
2 shot at Henderson gas station
2 shot at Henderson gas station
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST