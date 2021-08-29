4 shot after confrontation in central Las Vegas

Police did not immediately say what prompted the shooting or whether any arrests have been made.

Police investigate a shooting Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, near Rainbow and Westcliff boulevards in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a shooting Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, near Rainbow and Westcliff boulevards in Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Four people were shot in a confrontation near a central Las Vegas intersection early Sunday.

Las Vegas police Lt. Jesse Roybal said at 1:52 a.m., officers were called to a shooting near Rainbow and Westcliff boulevards.

“The victims self-transported to a nearby hospital,” Roybal said in a text. “One of the four shooting victims was transferred to a trauma center for treatment. The injuries range from minor to life threatening.”

Police did not immediately say what prompted the shooting or whether any arrests have been made. Police were observed blocking traffic into the Rainbow Shopping Center along the northbound lanes of Rainbow. They also were blocking off the entry to a nearby Burger King.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said police activity in the area closed both Rainbow and Westcliff. By 9 a.m. all roads in the area were reopened.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.