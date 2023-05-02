4 shot as street racers, onlookers take over Las Vegas intersection

Four people were shot during a so-called street takeover near Harry Reid International Airport on Sunday, police said, with one of the wounded in critical condition.

Police investigate a street takeover near the intersection of Bermuda Road and Pilot Road in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Four people also were wounded in a shooting in the area. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Street takeovers refer to the illegal takeover of an intersection by groups of would-be stunt drivers who race and spin their cars out, with spectators hanging around and watching, many of them standing right in the intersection.

At Sunday’s takeover at Bermuda and Pilot roads just south of the airport, the four people shot ended up at various local hospitals, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said they arrived just after 2:15 a.m. Sunday to see multiple cars fleeing the area.

Video of the Sunday incident shows a car spinning out, producing smoke, with the sound of repeated gunshots ringing out, and people running.

“The investigation by South Central Area Command detectives determined a male was attempting to get into a vehicle when he was confronted by one of the victims,” police said in a statement Tuesday. “A physical altercation took place. During the altercation, it is believed multiple people took out their firearms and began shooting.”

Police are urging anyone who might know anything about the incident, or who might recognize anybody from the video, to contact them. They’re also asking for any help in finding any photos or videos of the incident.

