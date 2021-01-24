51°F
Shootings

5 wounded, 2 critical after central Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2021 - 8:26 am
 
Updated January 24, 2021 - 9:49 am
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Two people are in critical condition after a Sunday morning shooting in the central Las Vegas Valley injured five, police said.

Las Vegas police received reports of gunshots in the area of H Street and Wilson Avenue just before 5 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jesse Roybal said.

Arriving officers found multiple shell casings and blood, Roybal said.

Three victims were found near Las Vegas Boulevard and Bonanza Road, and two more victims were dropped off at University Medical Center, he said.

Roybal said two of the victims are in critical condition, but all five had non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are at the scene and H Street is closed between Bonanza and Washington Avenue.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

