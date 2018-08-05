6 shot outside party at North Las Vegas home

At least six people were shot outside a celebration Saturday night at a home in North Las Vegas, police said.

People leave the scene of a shooting that broke outside a party near Allen and Coran lanes in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

The shooting broke out at roughly 10 p.m. near the party in the 3400 block of Coran Lane, near Allen Lane, North Las Vegas spokesman Aaron Patty said. The injuries suffered were not life-threatening, he said.

At least several dozen people attended the party. Many gathered outside the police tape, sitting with family members, including young children.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

3400 block of Coran Lane, North Las Vegas