8 still hospitalized in Las Vegas area after mass shooting

Eight people were still in Las Vegas area hospitals on Monday as a result of injuries sustained in the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting, four of whom were in critical condition.

Kurt Fowler with his daughter Timori, 10, of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center during a concert for patients and staff in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Kurt Fowler was shot in his leg during the Route 91 Harvest festival mass shooting. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center had five patients, three listed in critical.

St. Rose Dominican Hospitals had three, one in critical condition.

University Medical Center and the Valley Health System hospitals have discharged all their shooting-related patients.

An unknown number of injured patients have been transferred from Las Vegas-area hospitals to receive medical care elsewhere.

