911 calls reflect fear, desperation at Las Vegas shooting — VIDEO

Documents released Wednesday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department contain details of 911 calls that came from the scene of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Oct. 1, 2017.

A 911 dispatcher receives a call from the October 1 shooting at the Route 91 Festival.

Some of those calls are transcribed below.

Desperate call for help

Man: Route 91! Route 91! Route 91! Route 91!

911 dispatcher: Hello?

Man: Route 91 Route 91. The concert. There’s people firing everywhere, there’s people firing guns everywhere. At the concert, Route 91. Firing guns, shooting guns everywhere! Everyone, the whole concert’s down on the ground!

Dispatcher: Route 91?

Caller: Route 91 the concert!

Dispatcher: OK, all right, all right. All right.

Caller: Send Everybody! Everybody!

Dispatcher: What is your name?

Dispatcher: [Redacted] Everybody. Send everybody.

Dispatcher: Are you injured?

Caller: No, but there’s 100 people that are on the ground bleeding out. Right now. Send everybody!

Dispatcher: OK, OK, sir, What is your phone number?

Caller: What the f*** does that matter? Just send all, all, everybody!

Dispatcher: We’re getting officers out there, OK? We’re getting officers out there.

Caller: Send the f***ing SWAT team. There’s … people running for their lives right now.

Dispatcher: OK, did you see any of the shooters?

Caller: I saw my best friend bleed out their f***ing stomach from the gunshots.

Dispatcher: Sir, do you see any shooters?

Caller: (inadudible) f*** please. There’s another person shot in the leg. Please hurry up.

Dispatcher: Do you see any of the shooters?

Caller: Yeah, it’s out by the stage.

Dispatcher: Do you have a description of them? Are they black, white, Hispanic?

Caller: No, I did not see the people. Please, you gotta like put a perimeter around the whole area. Please hurry.

Dispatcher: You didn’t see anybody?

Caller: No, I don’t know who … I don’t see who’s shooting, but I see a ton of people bleeding out their bodies, so you gotta put a perimeter around the f***ing area and find these f***ing (inaudible)

Dispatcher: Are you injured?

Caller: No, I am OK. Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my God.

Tending to two gunshot victims

Operator 1: Hello, can you hear me?

Woman: Hi, yes I can hear you.

Operator 1: Are you at the Harvest festival?

Woman: We are. We have two people with gunshot wounds, next to Reno Avenue.

Operator 1: I’m going to get you over to medical. Do not hang up. I’m going to get you to medical.

Woman: OK.

(hold message from fire department)

Operator 1: Ma’am do not hang up. They will answer, OK?

Woman: I’m not hanging up.

Operator 1: OK, we’re going to get you some help.

(hold message from fire department)

Operator 1: Where were they injured? (garbled, inaudible) Where were they hit, ma’am?

(Fire/medical comes on the line. The operator has a hard time understanding the caller.)

Operator 2: Ma’am? I’m sorry ma’am, your phone is cutting out. It’s very hard to understand you. Hello?

Woman: Can you hear me?

Operator 2: I can hear you now.

Woman: OK, I am behind the church on Reno and S. Las Vegas Boulevard. I have two women, both with gunshot wounds, both with gunshot wounds to the legs.

Operator 2: You’re at Reno and South Las Vegas Boulevard?

Woman: Yeah, the guy said we’re behind a church. I can visualize the Tropicana. It’s straight ahead across the street. I am on the same side of Las Vegas Boulevard as the Tropicana. It is directly across the street from me.

Operator 2: OK, we’re trying to get them out there as soon as we can, OK?

Woman: OK, I have one girl is very bad shape.

Operator 2: What’s very bad shape, ma’am?

Woman: She’s very pale. She’s having a very hard time breathing.

Operator 2: OK, is she bleeding from anywhere, ma’am?

Woman: Yes, she has a gunshot wound right above her right leg.

Operator 2: Gunshot would, OK. Do you have a piece of clean, dry cloth that you can apply firm pressure until you can get (unintelligible)?

Woman: Yeah, we have gauze, and we have a belt tied around her leg.

Operator 2: OK, so is her bleeding under control?

Woman: Ummm — It still looks like she’s bleeding a lot. She seems to be fading pretty fast.

Operator 2: Ma’am, we’re on our way down. We’re trying to get there as fast as we can, OK?

Woman: OK.

Operator 1: Did you see the shooter?

Woman: No, we did not.

Operator 1: OK. OK, I’m going to go ahead and disconnect. I want you to stay wherever you feel safe, OK? Do you need anything else?

Operator 2: No, we’re OK. Ma’am, I want you to stay right there until help comes to you, OK?

Woman: OK.

Operator 1 and 2: All right, thank you.

Finding medical help for five gunshot victims

Dispatch: Are you able to get medical attention?

Caller: No, we have 1 DOA and we have five gunshot victims (trails off).

Dispatch: Right, I’m gonna get — I’m gonna get medical on the line for you so you can start getting medical attention.

Caller: We got a couple policemen and military and EMTs here that are doing a lot, for the ones that are still alive. I don’t know (trails off).

Dispatch: Medical is already there with you?

Caller: No — yeah, we have a couple EMT guys. But we need — we need to get people out of here.

Dispatch: We’re trying, ma’am. We’re — we’re trying very hard OK?

A call for help from the middle of the festival grounds

Dispatch: Hello — hello, this is Metro police on a recorded line.

Caller: This is, um, we’re at the Route 91 festival.

Dispatch: Yes?

Caller: And we have several people that have been shot.

Dispatch: OK, where are you at?

Caller: I’m on the ground, in the middle of the festival.

Dispatch: What — what is your name? What is your name?

Caller: My name is [redacted].

Dispatch: Ok, and are you injured?

Caller: No, but the girl next to me has been shot in the head.

(In background) Y’all need to get out of here right now. Stop laying here and get the f*** out of here.

Caller: Is it safe for us to leave?

Dispatch: Ok, ma’am, whatever you feel safest to do, ok? You can do that. Alright?

Caller: How am I supposed to know?

Gunshot victim outside gas station on the Strip

Man: We need a paramedic at the Arco station, across from Luxor, we have a wounded person ma’am.

Operator: How many are wounded

Fire/medical: What’s the address?

Man: It’s the Arco across from the Luxor. He’s in the parking lot. He has a gunshot wound

Operator: Yes we do have the call. Are you with him now.

Man: There’s people with him, yes

Operator: Where is he shot at?

Man: We have a towel over his head, I don’t think he’s going to make it.