Shootings

Active shooter in Pahrump, Nye County authorities say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2021 - 4:36 pm
 
Updated August 19, 2021 - 4:41 pm
Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies take cover behind a patrol unit on Dana Way on Thursday, A ...
Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies take cover behind a patrol unit on Dana Way on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, during a shooting incident. “Deputies are actively being shot at on Dana Way. Please avoid the area," says the posting on the Facebook page. "The incident is on the north side of town." (NCSO Facebook page)

Nye County reported deputies are being shot at in Pahrump on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies are on the scene of an active shooter on Dana Way, near North Leslie Street and West Mesquite Avenue, according to a statement from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Further information was not immediately available.

Residents were asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

