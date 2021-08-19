Active shooter in Pahrump, Nye County authorities say

Nye County reported deputies are being shot at in Pahrump on Thursday afternoon.

Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies take cover behind a patrol unit on Dana Way on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, during a shooting incident. “Deputies are actively being shot at on Dana Way. Please avoid the area," says the posting on the Facebook page. "The incident is on the north side of town." (NCSO Facebook page)

Deputies are on the scene of an active shooter on Dana Way, near North Leslie Street and West Mesquite Avenue, according to a statement from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Further information was not immediately available.

Residents were asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

