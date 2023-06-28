97°F
Shootings

Apartment complex security guard shot man armed with AR-15 style rifle, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2023 - 4:39 pm
 
Updated June 28, 2023 - 5:28 pm
Turnberry Towers at 322 E. Karen Ave. (File)
Turnberry Towers at 322 E. Karen Ave. (File)
A security guard at a central Las Vegas condominium complex Friday shot a man who fired an AR-15 style rifle in the lobby, police said.

At around 3:15 p.m., 32-year-old Andrew Warrender walked into the lobby of the Turnberry Towers, 322 E. Karen Ave., near Paradise Road, armed with an AR-15 style rifle. Warrender fired one shot at a security guard but his rifle malfunctioned.

As he exited the lobby the security guard shot Warrender several times in the thighs and abdomen, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Warrender was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and later charged with assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder and discharging a gun in an occupied structure.

Turnberry Towers employees said they recognized Warrender, according to the report, because he spent time at the complex visiting a relative who lived there. Police went up to the relative’s room for a welfare check and found a empty black case on a bed that appeared to be a case for the rifle.

Surveillance footage showed Warrender arrive in the valet area about an hour before the shooting. At around 3 p.m., he walked downstairs from the 36th floor to the lobby holding a rifle. The security guard who shot Warrender was detained by police but later released.

Warrender’s rifle was later determined to be a Stag Arms model Stag 6.8. According to police, Warrender required surgery and was booked in absentia.

He is due in court on Monday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

