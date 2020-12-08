Apparent burglar shot, killed by Las Vegas police in Spanish Hills

An apparaent burglar was shot and killed by Las Vegas police in an exclusive southwest valley subdivision early Tuesday.

A Las Vegas police SUV at the entrance to the Spanish Hills subdivision where an officer-involved shooting occurred early Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The entrance to the Spanish Hills subdivision on West Tropicana Avenue. An officer-involved shooting occurred in the 5000 block of Spanish Heights Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No officers were injured in the shooting that occurred around 1 a.m. in the 5000 block of Spanish Heights Drive, near West Tropicana Avenue and the 215 Beltway.

The shooting happened in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the Las Vegas Valley. The Spanish Hills community features homes worth millions of dollars.

No other details were immediately available.

