Argument may have led to Las Vegas shooting, arrest report says

An argument may have led to a shooting that left one man injured last month at an extended-stay apartment, according to a Las Vegas police arrest report.

Joshua Turpin, 17, and Demarco Roach, 18, were arrested Jan. 31 on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder, jail records show, in connection with a Jan. 30 shooting at Siena Suites, 6555 Boulder Highway. The man was shot once in the leg and taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Another person with the victim was not injured.

Metro originally arrested three people, but said Monday that they now believe only Turpin and Roach were involved in the shooting. Court records also do not list a third co-defendant in the case.

According to the report, the man who was shot identified Turpin as a gang member.

The injured man said he knew Turpin and that they used to be friends, but their friendship ended several months ago in a “beef” over a girl, the arrest report said.

The suspects argued with the victim and the person with him prior to the shooting, according to the report.

After the victim was shot, he and the other person fled by jumping over a wall to the road and continued running to a rocky area of a nearby park, where they stopped until first responders arrived.

One of the two identified Roach and Turpin as suspects, the report stated.

The suspects stated they planned to confront both prior to the shooting and that they confessed to being around multiple firearms, the report said.

Officers recovered four 9 mm shell casings near an apartment building and three firearms from an apartment, the report stated.

Turpin and Roach are each being held on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for them on Feb. 19.

