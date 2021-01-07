Arizona authorities arrest fugitive sought in Dec. 30 shooting

The search for a suspect in a Dec. 30 shooting in Arizona has culminated with an arrest.

Eustolio Gill. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said last week that they were seeking to arrest Eustolio Gill, 36, of Kingman, in a shooting in Kingman in the 2700 block of Carver Avenue. Authorities said Gill was involved in a fight when he shot the man he was fighting with, leaving the victim critically wounded.

A warrant charging Gill with attempted murder was issued shortly after the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning that Gill had been arrested Wednesday night in the Mesa, Arizona, area.

“Detectives identified the hotel Gill was hiding out at and made contact with the Mesa Police Department Violent Offender Unit,” it said in a statement. “With the assistance of the Mesa Police Department, Gill was taken into custody at a Mesa hotel without incident.”

The shooting victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.

