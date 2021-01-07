50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Shootings

Arizona authorities arrest fugitive sought in Dec. 30 shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2021 - 9:55 am
 
Eustolio Gill. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
Eustolio Gill. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

The search for a suspect in a Dec. 30 shooting in Arizona has culminated with an arrest.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said last week that they were seeking to arrest Eustolio Gill, 36, of Kingman, in a shooting in Kingman in the 2700 block of Carver Avenue. Authorities said Gill was involved in a fight when he shot the man he was fighting with, leaving the victim critically wounded.

A warrant charging Gill with attempted murder was issued shortly after the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning that Gill had been arrested Wednesday night in the Mesa, Arizona, area.

“Detectives identified the hotel Gill was hiding out at and made contact with the Mesa Police Department Violent Offender Unit,” it said in a statement. “With the assistance of the Mesa Police Department, Gill was taken into custody at a Mesa hotel without incident.”

The shooting victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$250K jackpot hits for Florida visitor at Strip casino
$250K jackpot hits for Florida visitor at Strip casino
2
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs had large cut on forehead in crash
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs had large cut on forehead in crash
3
Congress confirms Joe Biden will be next president of US
Congress confirms Joe Biden will be next president of US
4
Wynn CEO cashing out on company stock
Wynn CEO cashing out on company stock
5
$150K progressive jackpot hits for local player
$150K progressive jackpot hits for local player
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST