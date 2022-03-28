Arizona authorities investigate fatal police shooting in Fort Mohave

A man fled into the desert area making threats of “suicide by cop,” according to Mohave County law enforcement.

Getty Images)

A man was apparently shot and killed by law enforcement officers in Fort Mohave, Arizona, late Sunday morning.

About 10:54 a.m., Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to East Sterling and South Roberts roads, according to a news release.

A man made threats of “suicide by cop” and fled into the desert, according to the release. Bullhead City officers arrived first on scene to assist with the incident.

As officers established a perimeter, deputies heard a round fired from the man. A short time later, the man fired at officers and shots were returned.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The Lake Havasu City Police Department is handling the investigation of the shooting.

