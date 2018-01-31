Arizona man ‘couldn’t detect anything wrong’ with Las Vegas shooter

An Arizona man named in court documents as a “person of interest” during the investigation of the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas said Wednesday that he “couldn’t detect anything wrong” with Stephen Paddock before selling him more than 700 founds of tracer ammunition.

An Arizona man named in court documents as a “person of interest” during the investigation of the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas said Wednesday that he “couldn’t detect anything wrong” with Stephen Paddock before selling him more than 700 rounds of tracer ammunition.

Douglas Haig, a senior engineer for Honeywell Aerospace who also owns Specialized Military Ammunition LLC, said on “CBS This Morning” that he sold the ammunition to Paddock, but had no connection to the man and had no idea what he was planning.

“He told me exactly what he wanted. I handed him a box with the ammunition in it, and he paid me and he left,” he said.

Haig said Paddock, 64, told him he was going to put on a “light show” with the tracer ammunition he bought. The bullets leave a visible trail when fired.

He said he wonders “What did I miss?” and “Why didn’t I pick this up?” in his interaction with Paddock. The website for his ammunition company now says it is “closed indefinitely.”

Haig’s name emerged by mistake Tuesday when one document among nearly 300 pages of search warrant records released by a judge to the Las Vegas Review-Journal identified him for the first time as a second “person of interest” in the massacre on the Strip.

The documents did not disclose why authorities considered Haig a person of interest. Authorities previously said an unnamed person could face unspecified federal charges in shooting that also injured more than 800 other people.

Haig spoke briefly to reporters Tuesday evening outside his home in Mesa, Arizona, and confirmed that he has been contacted by investigators. A sign on his front door said he would hold a news conference on Friday.

Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, had previously been identified as a person of interest early in the investigation. Her name was not redacted from documents released Tuesday in response to a public records lawsuit filed by media companies, including the Review-Journal.

Danley was in the Philippines at the time of the attack and is cooperating with investigators. Authorities have said she is not likely to face criminal charges.

Separately, Clark County District Court Judge Timothy Williams ruled Tuesday that the coroner in Las Vegas should release autopsy records of Paddock and the people killed by gunfire, with victims’ names blacked out. Those documents were not immediately made public.

County Coroner John Fudenberg later released a statement later promising victims’ autopsy reports “as soon as possible.” But Paddock’s autopsy report was not final and would not be released until it is, the coroner said.

Review-Journal staff writers Mike Brunker and Jamie Munks and the Associated Press contributed to this report.