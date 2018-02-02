Arizona man says tracer ammo he sold wasn’t used in Las Vegas shooting

Douglas Haig, the man who was identified this week as a “person of interest” in the Las Vegas shooting investigation, said Friday that he does not believe the tracer ammunition he sold to gunman Stephen Paddock was used in the mass shooting.

Douglas Haig, right, the man identified Tuesday as a "person of interest" in the Las Vegas mass shooting, answers questions with his Arizona attorney, Marc. J Victor, center, at a press conference at Victor's law firm in Chandler, Arizona, Friday, Feb. 2, 2017. (Rachel Crosby/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Douglas Haig, the man who was identified this week as a “person of interest” in the Las Vegas shooting investigation, said Friday that he does not believe the tracer ammunition he sold to gunman Stephen Paddock was used in the mass shooting.

“It wasn’t used,” Haig said at a news conference at his lawyer’s office. “When it leaves the barrel … you can see where it’s coming from and where it’s going to. … You would have seen red streaks coming from the window.”

He also said that Paddock, 64, demonstrated no unusual behavior when he came to Haig’s home in Mesa to purchase approximately 600 rounds of tracer ammunition.

“He was very well-dressed, very well-groomed, very respectful,” he said.

Haig’s name surfaced Tuesday in one of about 300 pages of police search warrant records released by Clark County District Judge Elissa Cadish in connection with the mass shooting. The judge later said her staff should have redacted the name.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department document, prepared in October, “Until the investigation can rule otherwise, Marilou Danley and Douglas Haig have become persons of interest who may have conspired with Stephen Paddock to commit Murder with a Deadly Weapon.”

Danley was gunman Stephen Paddock’s girlfriend and initially was named as a person of interest in the investigation. Authorities later said they do not expect her to face charges.

The release of Haig’s name prompted a gaggle of reporters to swarm his home in Mesa, Arizona, late Tuesday. Outside his home, Haig confirmed he had been contacted by investigators.

“I’m the guy that sold ammunition to Stephen Paddock,” Haig said. He said he met with Paddock once but did not know him.

Haig directed all other questions to his Arizona attorney, Marc J. Victor, who on Wednesday told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Haig is “totally unconnected to the situation.”

“It seems to me if he was still a person of interest, we would know that by now,” Victor said. “This is old news to us. We’ve been dealing with this for several months. He’s been an open book.”

Authorities have described Paddock, who killed himself after the massacre, as the lone shooter.

The Friday news conference will be hosted at the attorney’s law firm in Chandler, where Haig is expected to expand on the level of contact he has had with authorities since the shooting, which left 58 people dead and hundreds injured.

Victor said he does not expect his client to face charges.

Haig works for Honeywell Aerospace, an aircraft engines and avionics manufacturer in Phoenix, a company spokesman confirmed Tuesday. Haig also works for a company called Specialized Military Ammunition, which claims to be the “source for premium, MILSPEC, tracer and incendiary ammunition in popular military calibers,” according to the company’s website.

The business has been shuttered.

“We Will Be Closed Indefinitely. Check back to see if/when we are up and running again,” an undated text box on the website reads.

Late Tuesday, after Haig briefly spoke to news media, four Mesa police cars responded to his home, then told remaining reporters that Haig did not want them on his property. A sign on the front door referred reporters to the Friday news conference.

