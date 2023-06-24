95°F
Shootings

Armed suspect fatally shot by Henderson police Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2023 - 2:48 pm
 
Updated June 24, 2023 - 3:00 pm
Henderson Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A suspected thief who put a gun to his head was shot and killed by a Henderson police officer Saturday on Boulder Highway, the first officer-involved shooting in the city so far this year.

At 7:10 a.m., Henderson police were called about the theft of an undisclosed item by a male suspect from a business in the 220 block of West Sunset Road, according to police Sgt. Julio Delgado.

The man, described as a white male, left the business and was seen at a bus stop nearby, where police located him upon their arrival, Delgado said.

While talking to him, the man was uncooperative, produced a firearm and walked away to an area at 1940 N. Boulder Highway, where he then pointed the gun to his head, Delgado said.

Officers tried to defuse the situation and admonished the suspect to drop the gun, but after he refused, one of the officers shot him, he said.

The man was taken to a hospital and reported dead, although Delgado did not say when and declined to name the hospital where the person was transported.

Delgado said the incident was the first officer-involved shooting for 2023 in Henderson and remains under investigation.

The department plans to release further information about the shooting, he said.

Anyone with information about the crime can call 702-267-4750. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

