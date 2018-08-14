Arrest made in Las Vegas store shooting

The man who opened fire on Las Vegas police officers after shooting at his manager in a south valley store was booked into county jail Sunday.

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at a shopping complex near Blue Diamond Road and Arville Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Blue Diamond Crossing shopping center on Blue Diamond Road (screengrab from Google)

The man who opened fire on Las Vegas police officers after shooting at his manager in a south valley store was booked into county jail Sunday.

Jail records show Mohamed Abdalla Mahmoud, 37, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He is being held without bail and faces multiple counts each of attempted murder, assault on a protected person and assault with a deadly weapon, as well as one count of discharging a gun into a occupied structure.

Mahmoud, a security guard at Ross Dress for Less on the 4000 block Blue Diamond Road, opened fire at his manager inside the store Saturday after the two got into an argument. The manager was not hit.

The shooting sent customers running and prompted calls of an active shooter at the business. Police are calling the shooting an isolated act of workplace violence.

Mahmoud then went outside and shot at arriving officers, police said. He underwent surgery after he was shot by officer Bryon Bunitsky.

No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire.

Police are expected to release more details about the shooting this week at a news conference.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

4000 Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas, NV