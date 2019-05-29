Arrest made in mall shooting on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police have made an arrest after a shot was fired inside the Fashion Show mall on the Strip Monday evening. Police initially declined to name the person arrested.

An LVMPD crime scene investigator and officer are inside the Fashion Show mall on the Strip after the mall was evacuated on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An LVMPD crime scene investigator and officer direct individuals inside the Fashion Show mall on the Strip after the mall was evacuated on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An LVMPD crime scene investigator enters the Fashion Show mall on the Strip after the mall was evacuated Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An LVMPD crime scene investigator shoots photographs inside the Fashion Show mall on the Strip after the mall was evacuated on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas police announced Tuesday night that they made an arrest in the Memorial Day shooting in the Fashion Show mall.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not name the person arrested and said additional details would be available Wednesday, according to a tweet about 6 p.m. from Metro.

Just after 6 p.m. Monday, a gunshot was reported inside the mall on the Strip, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, prompting a heavy Metro response and evacuations of the property. Police said Monday that the preliminary investigation revealed a fight occurred and a shot was fired as it broke up.

No one was injured, but police evacuated the mall as a precaution.

It remained unclear what preceded the initial fight or where in the mall that the fight occurred, Metro spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said about 4 p.m.

Police blocked entrances around the mall for hours. Some officers dressed in tactical gear gathered among a stream of police vehicles that lined Fashion Show Drive on the north side of the shopping center.

A request for comment from the mall was declined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

