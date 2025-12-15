Arrest report: Henderson police shoot man who ‘nearly hit’ officer while trying to flee

Avyonte Webb, who is expected to recover from his injuries, faces felony charges of assault on a protected person and resisting a public officer.

The Henderson Police Department investigate an officer-involved shooting near the 1000 block of Center Street. The department said it was the third officer-involved shooting of 2025. (Spencer Levering/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police officers shot a man five times after he almost struck one with his car while trying to flee, according to his arrest report.

Avyonte Webb, who is expected to recover from his injuries, faces felony charges of assault on a protected person and resisting a public officer. Webb, 26, also faces two misdemeanor counts related to failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Officers R. Gee and E. Trejo, identified in the report only by their first initials and last names, responded to a domestic battery call around 9:45 a.m. Sunday at the Hampton Court Apartments near East Warm Springs Street and Center Street.

Police said a woman named “Denise” called dispatch, saying that a man wearing a gray sweater tried to drag a woman into his vehicle and tore her shirt during the struggle.

When the officers arrived, they located Webb, who matched the caller’s description, and instructed him to approach their patrol car.

Instead of approaching the patrol vehicle, Webb went to his own car — a gray Chevrolet Malibu — and got inside, ignoring the officers’ commands, the report stated. He then started the engine and drove toward Officer Trejo, prompting both officers to open fire.

Webb, who fled the scene, was shot in his middle finger, forearm, bicep, and torso, according to the report. He hit two parked cars as he was escaping, police said, and about five minutes later, he was involved in another collision at West Lake Mead Parkway and South Water Street.

Afterward, Webb was spotted again driving north on U.S. Highway 95 at a “high rate of speed,” and Henderson officers alerted the Metropolitan Police Department since he was entering its jurisdiction. He was arrested shortly afterward at another apartment complex and transported to University Medical Center.

A Henderson detective noted in the report that Webb, who was in stable condition, had been intubated and had a hemothorax, or blood in the chest cavity, near his left lung.

Another detective interviewed Alexis Smith, the mother of Webb’s child, who lived at the Hampton Court Apartments and matched the description of the woman reported as being assaulted in the original call. Smith said that Webb did not live with her but occasionally stayed the night.

“Alexis said she has been with Avyonte for about five years, and there has been a history of Avyonte physically abusing her,” police said in the report.

She said that they began arguing on Sunday after she confronted him about her lost blunt wrappers, and he called her a “bum.”

Smith also told police that she did not believe Webb was “straight up innocent,” but felt that what happened after their argument was “uncalled for.”

