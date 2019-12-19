Arrest report: Woman was on phone with mother when she was shot

The victim of a shooting in western Las Vegas earlier this month was on the phone with her mother when her ex-boyfriend allegedly shot the woman multiple times, leaving her in critical condition, according to Las Vegas police documents.

Distraught relatives watch as Las Vegas police are investigating after a person was struck multiple times in a shooting at the Marquesa Condominiums on the 7300 block of Pirates Cove Road, near Westcliff and North Buffalo drives on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Las Vegas.

A distraught woman is seen where Las Vegas police are investigating after a person was struck multiple times in a shooting at the Marquesa Condominiums on the 7300 block of Pirates Cove Road, near Westcliff and North Buffalo drives on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police investigate after a person was struck multiple times in a shooting at the Marquesa Condominiums on the 7300 block of Pirates Cove Road, near Westcliff and North Buffalo drives on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police are investigating after a person was struck multiple times in a shooting at the Marquesa Condominiums on the 7300 block of Pirates Cove Road, near Westcliff and North Buffalo drives on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Las Vegas.

Jacques Lanier, 23, was arrested Tuesday after being charged in absentia with one count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon. Police said the woman was found on the ground outside the Marquesa Condominiums on the 7300 block of Pirates Cove Road about 10:45 a.m. Dec. 3. She was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in her body, arms and legs.

The mother of the victim told police she was on the phone with her daughter, who has not yet been identified, at the time of the shooting, the arrest report states. The victim’s mother said her daughter was telling her that Lanier was “harassing her” when she exclaimed, “Oh my god, Jacques what are you doing here? What do you want?” followed by a “scuffle on the other end of the phone.”

The mother said she then heard Lanier’s voice and “what she thought was 15 gunshots,” according to the arrest report.

The daughter was taken to University Medical Center where she remained in critical condition Wednesday.

Lanier’s mother also gave a statement to officers, in which she said he had called her to say he shot his ex-girlfriend “about 10 times and though she was dead,” the arrest report stated.

Lanier called his mother again after the woman called the victim’s cellphone, which Lanier had in his possession, and he said “he was not going back to prison.” Lanier has no significant charges in Clark County courts.

The victim’s stepmother told officers Lanier had a history of threatening the victim, the report said.

“Lanier told her at one point that he could kill her and no one would know,” the woman told police.

Officers also spoke with eyewitnesses who said Lanier’s Chrysler 200 was seen at the complex the morning of the shooting.

Lanier is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.