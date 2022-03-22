66°F
Arrests made in May shooting at Summerlin pool party

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2022 - 10:04 am
 
Updated March 22, 2022 - 11:06 am
This 2017 file photo shows the interior of the Pavilion Center Pool in Summerlin . (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police said they have made arrests in the May shooting at a city pool in Summerlin, where more than 100 rounds were fired.

No one was injured during the May 30 shooting, which was investigated by police gang detectives and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Gunfire erupted at about 8:45 p.m. at the Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Drive, police said at the time.

A man rented the facility for a party and was charging attendees to enter, police said.

At some point during the party, a person began shooting, police said. The pool is next to Palo Verde High School.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

