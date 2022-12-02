Aspiring entrepreneur, ex-Cheyenne High School quarterback fatally shot

Devonte Madison, 18, was found dead on Nov. 19 near West San Miguel Avenue and Coleman Street, police said. No arrests had been made in the case as of Friday.

Devonte Madison (Michelle Woods)

Devonte Madison was visiting from West Virginia when he was gunned down in North Las Vegas. The former Cheyenne High School quarterback left behind dozens of devastated siblings and cousins who are now seeking answers.

Madison, 18, was found dead around 4:20 p.m. on Nov. 19 near West San Miguel Avenue and Coleman Street, police said. No arrests had been made in the case as of Friday.

“I feel like it had to be somebody that he knew,” Madison’s aunt, Michelle Woods, said Thursday in an interview. “We have a million questions: Who? Why? He didn’t deserve that.”

Woods said Madison had nine siblings between his mother and father’s family. He had five cousins close to his age, including Woods’ daughter, Cheyenne Clemens, who grew up nearby. Woods said Madison was always the responsible one, and the tattletale among the children.

“He wanted to have his own business selling clothing,” said Clemens, 17. “His brother, his older brother was a business owner so he was working with his brother in West Virginia.”

Madison graduated Cheyenne High School in May with a 3.9 GPA, Woods said proudly. He was quarterback on the school’s football team, wearing jersey #1 last year. He moved to West Virginia after graduating to learn more from his brother about being a business owner.

Madison’s mother, Madelyn Woods, created an online fundraiser to help with funeral costs. She said her son was a football star and everyone’s favorite uncle.

“Devonte had his whole life ahead of him, but God had other plans,” she wrote on the page. “Devonte was a caring, loving son, brother, nephew, uncle and cousin and would give anyone the shirt off his back.”

Michelle Woods said she is hoping her sister relocates after this loss.

“His mom was his main focus,” Woods said through tears. “She’s just heartbroken at the moment.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.