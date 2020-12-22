Assistant sheriff gives briefing on Las Vegas police shooting

Las Vegas police plan to release details Tuesday afternoon about an exchange of gunfire between an officer and a suspect in the central valley early Saturday.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in downtown Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police held a briefing Tuesday afternoon to release details about an exchange of gunfire between an officer and a suspect in the central valley early Saturday.

Police were called to a reported shooting at 12:30 a.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of Mesquite Avenue, near Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue. Officers were investigating when a person fired several shots at them, police Capt. Fred Haas has said.

Officer Daniel Clark, 30, then returned fire as the officers took cover, police have said.

The suspect ran off and entered an apartment, where he was later taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Donta Ford, 29, is facing six felony counts, including two each of attempted murder and discharging a gun at/into an occupied structure/vehicle/craft, court records show. He was being held on $500,000 bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Clark has worked for Metro since 2017. He is assigned to the Tourist Safety Division of the Downtown Area Command.

