At least 1 hurt in northwest Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at the Marquesa Condominiums on the 7300 block of Pirates Cove Road on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least one person was injured Tuesday morning in a shooting at a northwest Las Vegas condominium complex.

The shooting was reported just before 10:45 a.m. at the Marquesa Condominiums on the 7300 block of Pirates Cove Road, near Westcliff and North Buffalo drives, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield.

One person was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition, police said.

Westcliff Drive is shut down between Buffalo Drive and Tenaya Way, and Pirates Cove Road is shut down at Buffalo Drive and Tenaya Way, police said.

