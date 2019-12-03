At least 1 injured in shooting at northwest Las Vegas condo complex

The shooting was reported just before 10:45 a.m. at the Marquesa Condominiums on the 7300 block of Pirates Cove Road, near Westcliff and North Buffalo drives.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at the Marquesa Condominiums on the 7300 block of Pirates Cove Road on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least one person was struck multiple times Tuesday morning in a shooting at a northwest Las Vegas condominium complex.

The shooting was reported just before 10:45 a.m. at the Marquesa Condominiums on the 7300 block of Pirates Cove Road, near Westcliff and North Buffalo drives, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield.

One person was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition, police said.

Eric Ruiz, who lives in a second floor unit in the complex, said he was smoking a cigarette on his balcony when he heard the gunshots. His balcony faces what appeared to be the crime scene.

“It sounded like he unloaded the whole clip, man,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal as he watched police from his balcony. “It was a lot of shots.”

Just then, another resident — a woman with a young child — walked past Ruiz’s balcony.

“It was like six to 10 gunshots, right? That’s what I heard,” she said to Ruiz, who was nodding his head.

Westcliff Drive was closed between Buffalo Drive and Tenaya Way, and Pirates Cove Road was shut down at Buffalo Drive and Tenaya Way as the investigation continued, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

