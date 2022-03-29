At least 2 hurt in shooting at Western High School parking lot

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting at the Western High School parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.

Police investigate a shooting at Western High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called at 2:16 p.m. to the 4600 block of West Bonanza Road, near North Decatur Boulevard after a report of a shooting, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Briefing on shooting near Western High School https://t.co/KT0eNRSUJT — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) March 30, 2022

Clark County School District police were leading the investigation, Metro said.

The school district sent an email to parents saying police responded to an “incident,” near the campus at dismissal that might delay some students on their way home. There were no other details provided to parents.

The shooting also is near College Of Southern Nevada Western campus.

School district police could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

