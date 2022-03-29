74°F
At least 2 hurt in shooting at Western High School parking lot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2022 - 2:44 pm
 
Updated March 29, 2022 - 4:00 pm
Police investigate a shooting at Western High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Er ...
Police investigate a shooting at Western High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting near Western High School Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called at 2:16 p.m. to the 4600 block of West Bonanza Road, near North Decatur Boulevard after a report of a shooting, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Clark County School District police were leading the investigation, Metro said.

The school district sent an email to parents saying police responded to an “incident,” near the campus at dismissal that might delay some students on their way home. There were no other details provided to parents.

The shooting also is near College Of Southern Nevada Western campus.

School district police could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

