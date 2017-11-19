At least 3 wounded in shootout in southeastern Las Vegas

At least three people were injured in an early Sunday shootout in the southeastern Las Vegas Valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

At least three people were injured in an early Sunday shootout in the southeastern Las Vegas Valley.

Metropolitan Police Department officers received reports of the shooting just before 4:40 a.m. on the 5600 block of Boulder Highway, south of East Tropicana Avenue. When police arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The extent of injuries wasn’t immediately clear, but one of the two victims hospitalized Sunday morning was hospitalized in critical condition, Metro Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said.

Patrol officers were later notified of a third victim who walked into a different hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

The early investigation showed the victims were shooting at each other, Kisfalvi said.

No other details were immediately available.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

5600 block of Boulder Highway Las Vegas, Nevada