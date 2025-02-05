North Las Vegas officer, suspect killed in shootout identified

Officer Jason Roscow, 46, was a 17-year veteran of the department. He died in an exchange of gunfire with 25-year-old Alexander Mathis, who also died.

A hearse carrying the casket of slain North Las Vegas police officer Jason Roscow is escorted from the county coroner's office to Palm Mortuary Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. Roscow was shot Tuesday near Lone Mountain Road and Camino Al Norte. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Law enforcement officers from around the area salute as the casket carrying slain North Las Vegas police officer Jason Roscow, 46, is unloaded from a hearse at Palm Mortuary, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. Roscow was shot Tuesday near Lone Mountain Road and Camino Al Norte. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police officers get emotional as they gathered outside of UMC where a North Las Vegas police officer was transported after being shot near Lone Mountain Road and Camino Al Norte, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police officers comfort each other as they gather outside of UMC where a North Las Vegas police officer was transported and later died after being shot near Lone Mountain Road and Camino Al Norte, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Personnel secure side streets as they work the scene of a North Las Vegas Police officer-involved shooting along the 4700 block of High Creek Drive on Tuesday, Feb. 04, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Personnel work the scene of a North Las Vegas Police officer-involved shooting along the 4700 block of High Creek Drive on Tuesday, Feb. 04, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Authorities have identified the North Las Vegas police officer killed in a shootout with a suspect Tuesday as officer Jason Roscow, 46.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday that the suspect was Alexander Mathis, 25, who died of a gunshot wound to the head. Roscow died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the county.

Roscow’s career with the North Las Vegas Police Department spanned 17 years, according to a Wednesday news release from the department. He worked in the traffic division for several years before returning to patrol in February 2024. Roscow was a father of two boys, ages 9 and 4, police also said in an email Wednesday night.

Police said that, as Roscow moved through these roles, he continued “to serve with the same dedication, courage and professionalism that defined his career.”

‘Will never be forgotten’

“Officer Roscow was more than a colleague, he was a friend, a mentor and a valued member of our law enforcement family,” the release said. “His sacrifice will never be forgotten and his legacy of service and bravery will continue to inspire us all.”

Shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Roscow’s body was taken from the coroner’s office and placed in a white hearse while uniformed officers stood and saluted. Minutes later, a procession of dozens of law enforcement vehicles led a procession to Palm Downtown Mortuary.

The officer’s body was then taken from the hearse in a casket draped with the American flag and brought inside. A steady stream of officers went into the mortuary to pay their respects.

Roscow was a “salt of the earth kind of fellow,” said Officer Philip Karas, president of the North Las Vegas Police Officers Association, the union that represents North Las Vegas officers.

“Everyone around us has diminished because of his loss,” he said. “He really would light a room. He was a very funny individual, always uplifting those around him. It’s a shame for the people just coming on and the people that we hire after that will never get to know him or learn from his experience.”

The department said Roscow was recognized with an Exemplary Service Award during his time in the traffic division.

According to his LinkedIn page, he served in the U.S. Air Force for six years before becoming a North Las Vegas officer.

Loran McAlister, a retired North Las Vegas officer and former union president, described Roscow as a “very kindhearted person.”

Roscow was “very passionate about his job” and never complained, even when he was riding around on a motorcycle without air conditioning on a 115-degree day, McAlister said.

‘Exchange of gunfire’

Police previously said in a news release that officers responded to a report of a person pointing a gun at someone just before 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of High Creek Drive, near Lone Mountain Road and Camino Al Norte.

The suspect armed with a gun ignored officers’ commands and fled, according to police. When he later approached the officer, according to the release, “an exchange of gunfire ensued.”

Police said the officer was hit multiple times and returned fire, hitting the suspect.

Both were taken to University Medical Center. The suspect also died.

Witness recounts shooting scene

Roy Brown heard police sirens near his North Las Vegas neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon and stepped outside to make sure his grandson wasn’t in trouble.

“My grandson had just gone to the park,” he said Wednesday outside his home on High Creek Drive. “When I got to my door knob, I just heard all the popping sounds. I got to the edge of my garage and I saw an officer on the ground in agony about 15 feet away.”

The male officer was struggling to get up and asking for help. Moments later, Brown said, more officers arrived at the scene.

Brown said another man, presumably the suspect, was lying in the street about 8 feet from the fallen officer.

“He was in a pool of blood,” Brown said. “It looked like he had been shot in the head.”

Brown and other residents described the area as typically quiet and subdued.

“I’ve lived here for 27 years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Brown, who lives just steps from where the shootout occurred.

Craig Gomez, who also lives in the neighborhood, said he heard some commotion in his backyard.

“(The suspect) went through my yard and two other yards before, I guess, he met up with the officer,” Gomez said.

Other fallen officers

Other North Las Vegas officers have died in and out of the line of duty.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, the last North Las Vegas officer death was Detective Chad William Parque, who died on Jan. 7, 2017, from injuries suffered in a head-on car crash the day before.

In 1995, officer Raul Elizondo was slain in the line of duty. The man who fatally shot him was killed by police.

And Officer James Slagle was killed in a 1973 car crash while pursuing robbery suspects.

Police said the public may donate to support Roscow’s family through the Injured Police Officer’s Fund at Lexicon Bank, Account No. 1000010630.

The public is welcome to attend a candlelight vigil in honor of Roscow scheduled at Liberty Park, North Las Vegas City Hall, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the North Las Vegas Police Department said in an email Wednesday.

A funeral will take place at Central Christian Church, with further details to be announced, the email said. Roscow would be laid to rest in his hometown of Prairie du Rocher, Illinois, at a date yet to be determined, police said.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.