Authorities in Arizona search for attempted murder suspect

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for Eustolio Gill, 36, of Kingman, accused of shooting and critically injuring a man late Wednesday.

Authorities in Mohave County, Arizona, are asking for the public's help in locating Eustilio Gill, suspected of shooting and critically wounding a man Wednesday night in Mohave County. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities in Arizona are searching for a man accused of shooting and critically injuring a man Wednesday night.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for Eustolio Gill, 36, of Kingman.

Deputies were called to a residence in the 2700 block of Carver Avenue in Kingman at 7:18 p.m. for a report of a fight. When they arrived, they found a male shot and fighting for his life, the Sheriff’s Office said. The victim was flown by helicopter to a hospital in critical condition.

A warrant has been issued for Gill’s arrest charging him with attempted murder.

He is 5 feet 2 inches tall, approximately 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He goes by the name “Tito.” He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you see Gill call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or the toll free number of 1-800-522-4312.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.