Authorities investigate police shooting near Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2022 - 8:19 pm
 
A Bureau of Land Management ranger's vehicle (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Authorities were investigating a police shooting outside of Las Vegas on Thursday night, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

BLM spokesman John Asselin confirmed that there had been a shooting on bureau-managed land east of the city. He said no rangers were injured.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Byers said Metro was not the primary agency and referred questions to BLM.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

