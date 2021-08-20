Authorities say man died by suicide after standoff in Pahrump

A man suspected of shooting at Nye County deputies Thursday has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following the lengthy standoff, authorities said.

On August 19th, 2021, Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an active shooter on Dana Way in Pahrump.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office identified the man on Friday as Jordan Nelson, 33, of Pahrump. The events leading to Nelson’s death started at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, when deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Irene and Leslie streets in Pahrump.

“He (Jordan) fired several rounds into his ex-girlfriend’s residence, narrowly missing the occupants inside,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a video posted online.

Deputies then went to Nelson’s home on Dana Way, near North Leslie Street and West Mesquite Avenue.

“He immediately began shooting at the deputies and struck one of their vehicles,” the office said.

The Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded, and a several-hour standoff began.

“A negotiator worked with Nelson over the phone for two hours, but he refused to exit the residence,” the office said.

Authorities ultimately went in the home and found Nelson “with a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to the office. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died. No deputies were injured.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

