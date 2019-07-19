Bail set at $100K for theft suspect shot by Las Vegas police

A judge set bail at $100,000 Friday morning for a suspect in a vehicle theft who was shot by Las Vegas police when he appeared to reach for a gun as officers approached the stolen vehicle.

The shooting of an alleged truck thief occurred about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, on the 3900 block of Raymert Drive in the east valley. (Katelyn Newberg, Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Joshua Wade, 24, is facing charges of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer with a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to court records.

Wade, who was shot at least once in the torso during the encounter late Wednesday, remained hospitalized Friday morning. His condition was not known but police have said he was expected to survive.

Officers found Wade around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after tracking the stolen Dodge pickup to the 3900 block of Raymert Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The truck had been reported missing about four hours earlier from a home on the 7900 block of Sea Horn Court, near South Buffalo Drive and West Flamingo.

As officers approached the truck, the suspect put the vehicle in reverse toward the officers, exited and appeared to reach for a weapon, prompting an officer to fire, according to police.

At the scene that night, Metro Capt. Kelly McMahill said investigators found what appeared to be a firearm on the ground next to the truck.

Hours after the shooting, McMahill said police had also arrested another person in connection with the stolen truck but did not elaborate.

No co-defendants were listed in the case in court records.

Per department policy, Metro is expected to release the involved officer’s name and position later Friday, while body camera footage and further details are expected within 72 hours of the shooting.

