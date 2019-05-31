Bail set for man accused of firing gun inside Las Vegas Strip mall

A judge set bail at $25,000 on Friday for a 24-year-old man charged after a gunshot was fired inside the Fashion Show mall in Las Vegas on Memorial Day.

Hasean Quinn makes an appearance in court at the Regional Justice Center for a bail hearing after being charged in relation to a shooting at Fashion Show mall earlier this week. Photo taken on Friday, May 31, 2019, in courtroom B, at the Regional Justice Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Prosecutors are not expected to pursue charges of assault with a deadly weapon against Hasean Quinn, though he still faces one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.

Quinn’s lawyer, Lisa Rasmussen, declined to comment on the allegations outside of court.

The shooting occurred just after 6 p.m. Monday at the Strip mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. No one was injured.

Zimmerman said assault charges initially filed in court records had stemmed from the number of people who had been frightened by the gunshot.

Las Vegas police said Monday that a preliminary investigation revealed there was a fight and that a shot was fired as it broke up.

The gunshot prompted a heavy police response and precautionary evacuations.

Police blocked entrances around the mall for hours. Some officers dressed in tactical gear gathered near police vehicles that lined Fashion Show Drive on the north side of the shopping center.

