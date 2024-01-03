Bail set for suspect in New Year’s Eve shooting near Strip

A Las Vegas justice of the peace expressed concern about the potential danger to the community in a hearing for the shooting suspect.

A Las Vegas justice of the peace set bail at a half-million dollars on Wednesday for a man accused of firing more than 70 rounds from his high-rise unit on New Year’s Eve.

Jon Roger Letzkus, 45, was arrested Sunday after Las Vegas police responded to multiple calls of gunshots just before 6 a.m. in the 100 block of East Harmon Avenue, just east of Las Vegas Boulevard near the MGM Grand.

No one was injured in the shooting.

In ordering Letzkus to remain in custody unless he posts $500,000 in bail, Justice of the Peace Melissa Saragosa expressed concern about the danger Letzkus posed to the community.

In addition to an arrest report, a risk assessment report and the Nevada bail statute, Saragosa cited a California state restraining order prohibiting Letzkus from contacting his wife, his scant ties to the Las Vegas community and questions about his mental condition.

The arrest report “gives a picture of someone who is, potentially, mentally unstable,” Saragosa said. “I have absolutely no way of looking into some crystal ball to ensure that something more dangerous wouldn’t happen” if Letzkus is released from custody.

“What he is alleged to have done in our community is incredibly dangerous,” the justice said.

Even if Letzkus does post bail, he can be released from custody only under “high-level electronic monitoring” and an order to remain in the Las Vegas area, Saragosa ruled.

Prosecutors had requested $1.25 million bail, while Deputy Public Defender Dallas Anselmo asked for $5,000, coupled with electronic monitoring.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Erika Mendoza presented a frightening picture of what police found inside Letzkus’ high-rise unit the morning of the shooting.

“The room was completely flooded and there was dog locked in the bathroom when the water was running,” Mendoza argued, adding that damages to the room were estimated at more than $100,000. “There were bullet impacts to the ceilings, walls and windows.”

After Letzkus was arrested Sunday morning, he told police he had been “firing indiscriminately,” Mendoza said.

Letzkus also told the arresting officers that he was “extensively trained in firearms,” Mendoza said at the hearing.

Online court records show that Letzkus faces 73 felony charges. He faces one count of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and another count of destroy or injure real or personal property of another, with a value of greater than $5,000.

The other 71 charges are for discharging a gun within a structure or vehicle within a prohibited area, records show.

When asked at the hearing whether he understood the charges against him, Letzkus replied: “More or less.”

Contact Peter S. Levitt at plevitt@reviewjournal.com.